Qassem Soleimani supported the US invasion of Iraq: Masoud Barzani

The late Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani supported the United States invasion of Iraq, according to Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.
In an interview with Asharq al-Awsat published on Sunday, Barzani revealed that he had met with Soleimani prior to the invasion of Iraq in 2003.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Barzani, who is the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and served as the President of Iraqi Kurdistan from 2005 to 2017, stated that Soleimani was responsible for the Iraq file in the Iranian government at the time of their meeting.
When asked if Soleimani supported the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, Barzani responded “yes.”
Barzani also explained that Iran could not publicly announce their support for the US-led invasion, but saw the toppling of Saddam as a “great victory.”
The two countries were previously at war from 1980 to 1988 under Saddam’s rule.
Soleimani, who led the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq on January 3, 2020, ordered by then President Donald Trump.
Read more:
Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Iran general Qassem Soleimani’s death
Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing: Iran
Israel, Iraqi Kurdistan aided in US killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani: Report
-
Iran’s IRGC chief: Qassem Soleimani more dangerous in death than aliveSlain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani is today a bigger threat to Iran’s enemies than when he was alive, the head of the Islamic ... Middle East
-
British mosques hold classes praising Qassem Soleimani for schoolchildren: ReportSchoolchildren at several mosques in Britain were given “special classes” in praise of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani following his ... Middle East
-
Iran’s Raisi says revenge for Qassem Soleimani is ‘certain’ on killing anniversaryIran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the third anniversary of the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, said on Tuesday ... Middle East
-
Iran is committed to avenging Qassem Soleimani: KhameneiIran will “never forget” the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, adding that ... Middle East
-
Iran lawmaker says attack on Rushdie was ‘warning’ to ‘killers’ of Qassem SoleimaniThe attack against novelist Salman Rushdie was a “warning” to the “killers” of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, an ... Middle East
-
Killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani crucial to show US’ promise to Gulf: Mike PompeoThe US took several measures including the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani to instill confidence in America’s promises to the Gulf region ... Middle East
-
Woman in US stabs man during date in revenge for Qassem Soleimani killing: PoliceA woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, ... World News
-
Iran sanctions 51 Americans over the 2020 killing of top general Qassem SoleimaniIran on Saturday imposed sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a ... Middle East
-
Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Iran general Qassem Soleimani’s deathChanting anti-American slogans, hundreds of people rallied in the Iraqi capital on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the killing of a powerful ... Middle East
-
Biden White House also ‘responsible’ for Qassem Soleimani killing: IranIran said on Friday the current US administration is also “responsible” for the assassination two years ago of its revered commander Qassem Soleimani, ... Middle East
-
Israel, Iraqi Kurdistan aided in US killing of Iran’s Qassem Soleimani: ReportIsrael and an elite Iraqi Kurdish counter terrorism unit were involved in the US killing of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, Yahoo News ... Middle East