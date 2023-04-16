Iran’s IRGC seizes vessel carrying smuggled fuel in Gulf: State media

A foreign vessel carrying 1.45 million liters of smuggled fuel has been seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

The vessel’s crew of 10 people have been detained, Tasnim cited Mehdi Mehrangiz, the chief justice of the southwestern province of Bushehr, as saying. He did not provide any details about the nationality of the crew members.

Judicial authorities are currently reviewing the case to determine the appropriate punishment for the crew members, said Mehrangiz.

The vessel was en route to one of the Gulf countries, he said.

Iran, known for having some of the lowest fuel prices globally due to significant subsidies and the devaluation of its national currency, has been grappling with rampant smuggling of fuel across its borders to neighboring countries and through sea routes to Gulf states.

