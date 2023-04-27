Dutch researcher once again accurately predicts earthquake in Egypt

A Dutch researcher who had predicted that there would be numerous earthquakes felt across the Middle East region was proven correct when a 5.3-magnitude quake was felt in Egypt on Wednesday night.

According to Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG), a quake struck Greece which was felt across several Egyptian regions.

The earthquake comes a few weeks after Frank Hoogerbeets – the same researcher who had previously predicted that Turkey and Syria would be hit with a devastating quake prior to the February 6 disaster – had said that several earthquakes would be felt in the region starting from March 22.

“People ask me if a major earthquake will happen in Lebanon or even Egypt, and I say that in the end yes, because if we look at the history of these countries, they are exposed to great seismic activity, but it is not possible to say for sure based on the recent activity if that will happen next week or in 5 or 10 years, no one really knows,” he had said in a now deleted tweet on Twitter that sparked global fear.

Since then, several earthquakes were reported in Egypt since Hoogerbeets’ prediction.

Hoogerbeets made international headlines after a 7.8-magnitude hit Turkey and Syria three days after he predicted it would. Thousands were killed in the quake that destroyed entire buildings and left hundreds homeless.

