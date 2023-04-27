Theme
This handout photograph taken on April 27, 2023, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivering remarks via live video link at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey to mark the delivery of nuclear fuel to the country’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, in southern Turkey. (Turkish presidency press office via AFP)
Turkey’s President Erdogan appears on TV for first time since falling ill

AFP, Istanbul
Turkey’s ailing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday re-emerged from a two-day absence, appearing in a live video linkup with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Looking wan and sporting bags under his eyes, the 69-year-old Turkish leader was shown seated behind his desk at a virtual ceremony unveiling a Russian-built nuclear power plant.

Erdogan suspended all campaigning for Turkey’s pivotal May 14 election after getting sick while conducting a live TV interview on Tuesday evening.

Erdogan said he had developed an upset stomach while hopping between five cities for rallies and public project launches at the start of the week.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan had “infectious gastroenteritis” -- a short-term illness caused by the inflammation of the digestive tract.

But the scare forced Erdogan to cancel events on Wednesday and then stay at home instead of travelling to the Mediterranean coast for the grand opening of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.

