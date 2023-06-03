Exchange of fire occurring near border with Egypt: Israeli military

The Israeli military said there was exchange of fire occurring near the border with Egypt on Saturday, shortly after it reported two casualties in a security incident in the area.



It was not immediately clear whether the incidents were related and with whom the military was trading fire.



Earlier on Saturday, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said at least two people were wounded in a “security incident” around Israel’s southern border with Egypt.



“This morning a security incident occurred in the Paran regional division area, in which there were two casualties,” Hagari said, adding that the military was investigating the incident.



Israel’s Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while security forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.



