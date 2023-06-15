Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister to visit Iran on Saturday: Iranian media

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will visit the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday, an Iranian state-affiliated news agency said on Thursday.

Prince Faisal “will travel to Tehran on Saturday, June 17, to meet and hold talks with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Tasnim news agency reported.

There has been no official announcement regarding the trip by either Riyadh or Tehran, but Iranian government spokesperson Ali Bahadori-Jahromi said on Thursday that Prince Faisal will visit Iran, without saying when.

During Prince Faisal’s visit to the Islamic Republic, “some steps will be taken” regarding the reopening of the Saudi embassy in Tehran, he added.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

In March, the two countries announced that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

Under the deal, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh earlier this month. Saudi Arabia has not yet said when it will reopen its embassy in Tehran or who its envoy to the Islamic Republic will be.

