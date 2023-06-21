Iran’s top nuclear negotiator says met with EU’s Mora in Doha

Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani said on Wednesday he held talks with the European Union’s Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora in Doha.

In a tweet, Bagheri-Kani described the meeting as “serious and constructive.”

Advertisement

He added that several issues were discussed, including the “negotiations on sanctions lifting,” a term used by Iran to refer to talks concerning its nuclear program.

Had a serious and constructive meeting with @enriquemora_ in Doha. We exchanged views and discussed a range of issues including negotiations on sanctions lifting. pic.twitter.com/YeEVlhfANQ — علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani) June 21, 2023

Iran said last week it had been engaged in indirect negotiations with the US through Oman, with nuclear issues, US sanctions and detainees on the agenda.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The following day, Bagheri-Kani said he had met with diplomats from three European countries in Abu Dhabi to discuss a number of issues including the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

In 2015, a landmark agreement was reached between Iran and world powers with the aim of preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons - a goal that the Islamic Republic has consistently denied. The 2015 deal offered Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for strict but temporary curbs on its nuclear program.

The agreement unraveled when the US withdrew from it under former President Donald Trump in 2018. Iran responded by backing away from its own commitments, including by stepping up its enrichment of uranium.

Under President Joe Biden, the US has sought to revive the deal, but the process has stalled in on-off talks since 2021.

In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran have denied media reports that they were close to reaching an interim deal to replace the 2015 agreement.

With AFP

Read more:

Iran’s foreign minister in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour

Daughter of man sentenced to death files criminal complaint against Iran in Germany

Iran says 10 dead after consuming home-made liquor made with methanol at party