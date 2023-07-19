Israeli ‘aggression’ targets vicinity of Syria’s Damascus: State media

An Israeli air strike targeting the vicinity of Syria’s Damascus left two Syrian soldiers injured and “caused some material damage,” the Syrian state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday, citing a military source.



Syrian air defenses confronted missiles Israel launched at 12:25 a.m. from the Golan Heights and “shot down most of them,” the source said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Israeli military declined to comment.



Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.



Read more:



Tensions rise as Israel says Hezbollah sets up illegal outposts along border

Advertisement