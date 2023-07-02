Theme
A Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet performs a flying display at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, on June 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Israel to buy third squadron of 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal

Reuters, Jerusalem
Israel will buy a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The additional 25 aircraft, to be manufactured by Lockheed Martin, will bring the total of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, the ministry said.

The deal will be financed by aid the United States grants to Israeli defense.

