This image release the Syrian television on their Telegram channel shows people gathering at the site of an explosion in the town of Sayyida Zeinab on the outskirts of Damascus on July 27, 2023. (AFP)
This image release the Syrian television on their Telegram channel shows people gathering at the site of an explosion in the town of Sayyida Zeinab on the outskirts of Damascus on July 27, 2023. (AFP)

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on shrine near Damascus

Reuters, Cairo
Published: Updated:
ISIS on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Sayeda Zeinab shrine south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed several people and wounded others, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It also claimed responsibility for another attack that took place at the same shrine earlier this week in which two people were wounded. It is high season for the shrine as Shia Muslims flock there to mark the mourning period of Ashura.

