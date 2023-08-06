Theme
Turkish drone strike on PKK target kills one in norther Iraq

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A Turkish drone strike on Sunday killed a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant and wounded another in Iraq’s northern province of Sulaimaniya, Iraqi Kurdish security sources said.

The strike targeted a PKK post in the town of Chamchamal, west of the city of Sulaimaniya, a security source said.

There has been a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq against militants of the PKK, which is regarded as a terrorist group by Ankara.

Turkey regularly carries out air strikes into northern Iraq, which has long been outside the direct control of the Baghdad government, and has sent commandos to support its offensives.

