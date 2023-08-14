Iran says it is committed to resolving nuclear dispute through diplomacy

Iran is committed to resolving its nuclear dispute with world powers through diplomacy, the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in a televised news conference on Monday.

“We have always wanted a return of all parties to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear agreement have stalled since last September.

Having failed to revive the pact, Tehran and Washington said on Thursday they had reached an understanding under which $6 billion in Iranian funds will be unfrozen from South Korea while five American nationals detained in Iran will be released.

The United States would also release some Iranians from US prisons as part of the deal, Iran said.

