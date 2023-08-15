Algeria joins Kuwait in banning Barbie for promoting ‘Western deviances’: Official

Algeria has banned the movie “Barbie,” which had been showing at some cinemas in the country for several weeks, an official source and the local 24H Algerie news site said on Monday.

The official source said the film “promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances” and that it “does not comply with Algeria’s religious and cultural beliefs.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc’s doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.

Kuwait has also banned the film.

Algeria’s Culture Ministry supervises the contents of films projected in cinemas and can stop them being shown.

Read more:

Kuwait bans ‘Barbie’ film over ‘public ethics’ concerns

Lebanon minister moves to ban ‘Barbie’ film for ‘contradicting values of morality’

Barbie film cleared for release in UAE cinemas: Media Council