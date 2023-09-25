ISIS official captured after US forces conduct helicopter in northern Syria
American troops carried out a helicopter raid in northern Syria over the weekend and captured an ISIS Syria official, the US Central Command announced on Monday.
According to CENTCOM, the operation took place on Saturday when the ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, Abu Halil al-Fadani, was taken into custody by the US forces. He was assessed to have ties throughout the ISIS network in the region.
“The capture of ISIS officials like al-Fadani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorists from the battlefield,” said CENTCOM spokesman Lt. Col. Troy Garlock.
He added that CENTCOM remained committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS. No civilians were killed or injured, the US military said.
