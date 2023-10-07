World leaders condemn Hamas for ‘brutal’ attacks on Israel

World leaders on Saturday condemned attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel and called for an immediate stop to the violence.

It came as Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets into Israel to begin “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”; a new military operation against Israel.

The European Union released a statement saying it “unequivocally” condemned the attacks.

“We follow with anguish the news coming from #Israel. We unequivocally condemn the attacks by Hamas. This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Egypt also warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians in a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency on Saturday.

It called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.

Italy said Saturday it backed “Israel’s right to defend itself” against the “brutal attack” underway after hundreds of rockets were fired on its territory from Gaza.

The government said it “condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians”, adding: “We back the right of Israel to defend itself”.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the county also “unequivocally condemns” the attack.

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Cleverly said in a post on social media.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed the comments.

Israel “has our full solidarity” and “the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism”, Baerbock said on social media.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday carried out what appeared to be an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, prompting Israel to order residents across the region to remain indoors.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.

