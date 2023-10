A spokesperson at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport denied on Tuesday that the airport was bombed, adding that operations there are ongoing.



Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas said the Qassam Brigades has bombed the facility with missiles in response to targeting civilians.



