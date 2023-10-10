Israel fires back after Syrian shells land in Israeli territory

Israeli troops fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria on Tuesday after a number of shells launched from its northern neighbor landed in open areas on Israeli territory, Israel’s military said.

Israel’s military said it had responded with artillery fire from the Golan Heights after munitions were launched toward the territory it has occupied since 1967.

“Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria,” an Israeli army statement said, on the fourth day of a war with Gaza-based Hamas militants which has sent regional tensions soaring.

A source in southern Syria said a Palestinian faction had fired three rockets toward Israel.

The development raises fears the violence could lead to a wider war, as Israel trades cross-border salvoes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and battles Hamas militants in Gaza.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

