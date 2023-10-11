Israel army says no missile launch detected from Lebanon after ‘infiltration’ warning

The Israeli army reported Wednesday a “suspected infiltration” from Lebanon into Israeli air space while sirens blared in cities and towns across Israel’s northern border.

The Israeli army later said it did not detect any missile launch from inside Lebanon, Al Arabiya reported.

The army’s Home Front Command asked residents of border communities in the Galilee and annexed Golan Heights as well as the Haifa area to shelter “until further notice” fearing a “large-scale attack.”

An AFP team was in the city of Tiberias, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee, when the news broke out and immediately took shelter.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said its forces had fired rockets at Haifa, a major coastal city in Israel’s north.

As fighting continues between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the blockaded Gaza Strip, on Israel’s southern border, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said earlier Wednesday it had fired missiles at Israel.

The Israeli military said it had responded with by striking one of the group’s military observation posts in southern Lebanon.

Israel also exchanged fire with militants in Syria on Tuesday after the army said munitions were fired towards the Golan Heights.

