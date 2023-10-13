Thousands of Iraqis, Iranians rally in support of Palestinians

Thousands of Iraqis poured onto the streets of Baghdad Friday in support of Palestinians amid Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in reprisal for a deadly Hamas attack, state television said.



“No to the occupation! No to America!” chanted the demonstrators, who had gathered in Tahrir Square after Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr called for a demonstration “in support of Gaza” and against Israel, an AFP journalist reported.



Meanwhile, in Iran, thousands also took to the streets of Tehran on Friday in a show of support for Palestinians amid a bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas.



The demonstrators waved the flags of Iran, Palestine and Hezbollah and held banners that read “Down with America” and “Down with Israel” as they marched in the Iranian capital, an AFP journalist said.



Similar rallies were held in other cities across the Islamic Republic where flags of the US and Israel were burnt.



