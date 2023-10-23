Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in clashes at West Bank refugee camp

Two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Residents told Reuters that Israeli forces raided the camp and carried out widespread arrests, where they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones.



Israeli forces have currently retreated to the outskirts of the camp, the residents added.



The Israeli army has not issued a statement about the incidents.

