Israel says missiles that hit Egypt were launched by Yemen’s Houthis at Israel

Israel’s foreign ministry said that missiles and drones that hit Egypt on Friday were launched by the Houthi movement at Israel.

“Israel condemns the harm caused to Egypt’s security forces by the missiles and drones launched by the Houthi terrorist organization with the intention of harming Israel,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Projectiles hit two Egyptian Red Sea towns on Friday, sources and officials said, injuring six people and showing the risk of regional spillover from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Egyptian army spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said an “unidentified drone” crashed into a building adjacent to a hospital injuring the six in Taba, on the border with Israel, in the early hours.

Later, another projectile fell near an electricity plant in a desert area of the town of Nuweiba about 70 km (43 miles) from the border, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters, adding that they were still gathering more information.

There was no claim of responsibility.

Taba and Nuweiba, both in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, are popular with tourists.

Witnesses in both places, who asked not to be named, confirmed hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising plus Egyptian warplanes flying overhead.

The US said last week a Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted projectiles launched by the Houthis, potentially toward Israel.

Bordering both Gaza and Israel, Egypt is exposed to the conflict that blew up after Hamas’ October 7 assault on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Cairo has been prominently advocating for aid flows into Gaza, the release of Hamas’ hostages and a ceasefire.

Last weekend, several Egyptian border guards were injured after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank. Israel apologized for the incident.

On Wednesday, Hamas said it had targeted the Israeli town of Eilat, adjacent to Taba across the border, with a missile in what appeared to be the group’s longest-range Palestinian attack of the flare-up since October 7.

