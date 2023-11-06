Weekend attacks on US troops marked significant increase, Pentagon says

The Pentagon said Monday that attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq significantly increased over the weekend.

Iran-backed militias have been behind the uptick in rocket and drone attacks on US forces in the region since Oct. 17. The Pentagon says that number has risen to 38.

Around 45 US personnel have been injured, but no deaths have been attributed directly to these attacks. An American contractor had a heart attack and died after early warning systems indicated a possible threat approaching a US base in Iraq last month.

“Since Oct.17, we’ve had 20 attacks in Iraq, 18 in Syria for a total of 38,” Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. He described them as “harassing attacks.”

The US has responded once so far.

During a meeting with Iraq’s prime minister on Sunday, the top American diplomat “made clear” that the US would defend its interests and personnel in the region, and he urged the Iraqi premier to hold accountable those behind the attacks.

After months of relative calm, US troops once again came under attack following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Washington rushed weapons and aid into Israel, saying they had a right to defend themselves against terrorism.

But thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza as a result of indiscriminate Israeli bombardment have drawn fierce criticism from Arab states as well as militias backed by Iran in the region.

The militias have routinely claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

Senior US defense officials have said that the US sees a prospect for “much more significant escalation against US forces and personnel in the near term” in the Middle East.

The Pentagon has deployed two US aircraft carrier strike groups to the Eastern Mediterranean and ordered the augmentation of fighter jets. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group was also deployed closer to Israel, along with the US deployment of a THAAD battery and additional Patriot battalions to the region. Thousands of US troops are on prepare-to-deploy orders.

On Sunday, the US Central Command announced that an Ohio-class submarine had arrived in the region but did not specify where. The sub can reportedly carry about 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles. Ryder said it was meant to send a message of deterrence to state and non-state actors thinking about opening new fronts against Israel.

