Ministry: At least 11,078, including 4,506 children, killed in Israel strikes on Gaza

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that 11,078 people have been killed in five weeks of Israeli military campaign targeting the militant group since October 7.



The death toll includes 4,506 children, a health ministry statement said, while 27,490 people have been wounded in the war, which erupted with deadly Hamas attacks on southern Israel.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the militarized border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages.

