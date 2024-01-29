American forces face rocket attack in Syria hours after deadly drone strike

Multiple rockets targeted American and Coalition forces in Syria on Monday, less than 24 hours after Iran-backed militants killed three US service members in Jordan.

“On the morning of Jan. 29, multiple rockets were launched against US and Coalition forces at Patrol Base Shaddadi, Syria. No injuries reported and no damage to infrastructure,” a US defense official said.

The latest attack brings the total number of attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria to 165 since Oct. 17, added the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The weekend attack in Jordan was the first on US troops in that country since the operations against Americans in the region escalated following the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Forces in Iraq have been targeted 66 times, and another 98 in Syria. These attacks have involved a mix of one-way attack drones, rockets, mortars, and close-range ballistic missiles.

“Most of these attacks were successfully disrupted by our military. Most failed to reach their targets, thanks to our robust defenses,” the US defense official said.

On Sunday, a one-way drone attack was launched against US and Coalition forces at Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. But no injuries and no damage to infrastructure were reported.

There were two other attacks on Americans in Syria and a fourth in Iraq on the same day as the deadly attack.

