Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UNRWA’s mission ‘must be terminated’ says Israel’s Netanyahu

Reuters
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) must be shut down.

“It’s time for the international community and the UN itself to understand that UNRWA’s mission must be terminated,” Netanyahu told visiting UN delegates, according to a statement from his office.

“It seeks to preserve the issue of Palestinian refugees. We must replace UNRWA with other UN agencies and other aid agencies, if we want to solve the Gaza problem as we plan to do.”

