Fishing boats are moored along the sand on Gold More beach on the outskirts of the southern city of Aden, situated at the mouth of the Red Sea, on November 30, 2010. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB
Fishing boats are moored along the sand on Gold More beach on the outskirts of the southern city of Aden, situated at the mouth of the Red Sea, on November 30, 2010. (File photo: AFP)

Ambrey aware of incident southwest of Yemen’s Aden: Advisory note

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday it is aware of an incident southwest of Yemen’s port city of Aden.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea region since November in what they say is a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

Ambrey is investigating and will revert with updates when available, it said in an advisory note.

With Reuters

