Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier is back in Red Sea: US official

The Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier is back in the Red Sea after heading to the Eastern Mediterranean and making its first publicly announced port call since October, a US official told Al Arabiya English.

The Eisenhower has been at the forefront of an international coalition to confront Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



The aircraft carrier, also known as the IKE, left the Red Sea and arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after transiting through the Suez Canal on April 26. It then made its first public port call in Souda Bay, Crete before heading back to the Red Sea.



The Eisenhower, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Two, has been deployed since October 14, just days after the Hamas attack on Israel. The Hamas attack on October 7 reignited fighting in a region that US President Joe Biden’s top national security advisor had said just a few days before was “quieter today than it has been in two decades now.”



It remains unclear to the sailors and officers aboard the Eisenhower when they will be able to return home to the US, but Biden administration officials estimate early summer as a realistic timeframe for the strike group to return to Norfolk.



