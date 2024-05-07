Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, two soldiers killed

1 min read

Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack on an Israeli military position near the northern Israeli town of Metula. The Israeli military later confirmed two soldiers were killed in the attack.

Iran-backed Hezbollah also said it had sent dozens of rockets towards military targets across the border with Israel.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel and Hezbollah, which has amassed a formidable arsenal since 2006, have been engaged in daily cross-border strikes over the past six months, in parallel with Israel’s war in Gaza.

Hezbollah has so far restricted its attacks to a strip of northern Israel, seeking to draw Israeli forces away from Gaza.

Read more:

Hezbollah says fired dozens of rockets at Israeli base after strike on east Lebanon

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli retaliation strike after attack on Golan Heights

Civilians killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon, Hezbollah retaliates in response