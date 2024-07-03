Theme
Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. (Reuters)

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward Israel

Hezbollah said it fired “100 Katyusha rockets” at two Israeli positions on Wednesday after an Israeli strike in south Lebanon killed a senior commander from the group.

“As part of the response to the attack and assassination that the enemy carried out” in the southern coastal city of Tyre, Hezbollah fighters attacked two Israeli positions in the annexed Golan Heights “with 100 Katyusha rockets,” a statement from the group said.

Dozens of rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday, Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster earlier reported.

There were no reports of casualties. The Israeli Defense Ministry said that air raid sirens sounded in several parts of northern Israel.

