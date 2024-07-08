Theme
A fishing vessel sails on the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt October 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
First responders “recovered the bodies of the sister of the bride” and two passengers. (File photo: Reuters)

Car crash into the Nile leaves three members of wedding party dead in Cairo

AFP
1 min read

Three members of a wedding party died in the Egyptian capital Cairo when their car drove off a bridge and into the Nile River, state media reported late Sunday.

The car carrying the bride’s sister, brother-in-law and four others “crashed through the metal barrier and fell” off a motorway near the southern Cairo district of Maadi, state-owned daily Al-Akhbar Al-Youm reported.

First responders “recovered the bodies of the sister of the bride” and two passengers.

They rescued two others including the brother-in-law, who was behind the wheel and “transported to hospital in a critical condition.”

Rescuers “continued the search operation” for another missing person on Monday, the newspaper said.

Witnesses quoted in local media said the driver had been driving erratically across the bridge, before seeming to lose control of the vehicle.

Multi-vehicle wedding processions are common in Egypt, with decked-out cars blasting music and often taking dangerous swerves through the streets.

