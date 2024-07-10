At least 38,295 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday at least 38,295 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll added 52 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It said 88,241 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
