Displaced Palestinians carry belongings as they walk in front of a destroyed building in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 7, 2024. Israel carried out deadly air strikes in the Gaza Strip on July 7 as the war between Israel and the Hamas movement entered its 10th month, with fighting raging across the Palestinian territory and fresh diplomatic efforts underway to halt the violence. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Displaced Palestinians carry belongings as they walk in front of a destroyed building in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on July 7, 2024. (File photo: AFP)

At least 38,295 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

AFP
The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday at least 38,295 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The toll added 52 new deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said. It said 88,241 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

