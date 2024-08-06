Japan urges its citizens not to travel to Israel

1 min read

Japan’s foreign ministry urged its citizens not to visit Israel in a travel alert on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the Middle East.



On Monday the ministry urged Japanese nationals in Lebanon to leave the country.

