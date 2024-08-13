Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, attends the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, attends the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Vientiane, Laos, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo)

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty,’ Axios reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to the Middle East, delaying his planned Tuesday departure, Axios reported ahead of planned Gaza ceasefire talks this week.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

The top US diplomat’s travel was delayed over “uncertainty about the situation,” Axios said, citing two unnamed sources.

On Tuesday, Hamas fired two rockets aimed at Tel Aviv for the first time in months while Israel launched separate deadly airstrikes in Gaza. On Monday, US officials had said they expected Thursday’s talks to continue as planned.

Read more:

US calls far-right Israeli minister’s prayer at Al-Aqsa ‘unacceptable’

Iran conducts military exercises in north amid tensions with Israel

Partners in Qatar say they will work to have Hamas represented at ceasefire talks: US

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size