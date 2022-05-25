Crowded migrant boat sinks off Tunisia with 76 people missing

Seventy six people were still missing after a crowded boat of migrants sank off Tunisia on Wednesday, an official from the International Organization for Migration told Reuters, adding that 24 people had been rescued.
The IoM official said the boat, which departed from the beaches of Zawara in Libya, sank off the coast of Sfax.
