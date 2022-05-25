.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Crowded migrant boat sinks off Tunisia with 76 people missing

  • Font
Migrants rescued by Tunisia’s national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat arrive at the port of el-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya on June 27, 2021. (AFP)
Migrants rescued by Tunisia’s national guard during an attempted crossing of the Mediterranean by boat arrive at the port of el-Ketef in Ben Guerdane in southern Tunisia near the border with Libya. (File photo: AFP)

Crowded migrant boat sinks off Tunisia with 76 people missing

Reuters, Tunis

Published: Updated:

Seventy six people were still missing after a crowded boat of migrants sank off Tunisia on Wednesday, an official from the International Organization for Migration told Reuters, adding that 24 people had been rescued.

The IoM official said the boat, which departed from the beaches of Zawara in Libya, sank off the coast of Sfax.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Tunisia’s navy rescues 81 migrants headed to Europe from Libya

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More