Tunisian coastguard retrieves bodies of three migrants, rescues 250 others

Tunisian coastguards retrieved the bodies of three migrants whose boat sank off Tunisia and rescued about 250 others in a number of separate incidents, security official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Coastguard rescued 240 African migrants and eight Tunisians in 10 illegal migration trips, and also recovered the bodies of three Africans whose boat sank off the coast of El Awabed in Sfax Governorate,” Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Ayari said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Tuesday, Spanish emergency services said they rescued 57 sub-Saharan migrants on an inflatable boat making its way to the Canary Islands, a day after 28 people were reported missing on the same perilous route from Africa when their boat overturned.

Spain’s maritime rescue service said one of its boats performed the rescue of 40 men, 14 women and three children in a two-hour period before dawn.

Read more:

Tunisia to raise prices of some foodstuffs following protests by farmers

Tunisia coastguard retrieves bodies of 24 drowned migrants

Boat carrying migrants sinks off Lebanon, 45 rescued: Minister