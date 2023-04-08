At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia: Report

At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official told Reuters.

The coast guard rescued 17 others off southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Faouzi Masmousdi, the Sfax court judge said.

Late last month, Tunisia’s coast guard recovered 10 bodies from a migrant boat which sank near the coast, the second vessel to sink within hours off Tunisia, bringing the death toll to 29, a security official told Reuters.

