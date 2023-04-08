Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat reach out for life jackets being distributed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat reach out for life jackets being distributed by a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, in the western Mediterranean Sea, August 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

At least 20 migrants missing after a boat sinks off Tunisia: Report

Reuters, Tunis
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official told Reuters.

The coast guard rescued 17 others off southern city of Sfax from the same boat, two of whom are in critical condition, Faouzi Masmousdi, the Sfax court judge said.

Advertisement

Late last month, Tunisia’s coast guard recovered 10 bodies from a migrant boat which sank near the coast, the second vessel to sink within hours off Tunisia, bringing the death toll to 29, a security official told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Tunisian coast guard recovers 10 dead as new migrant boat sinks

More than 1,000 Africans rescued in one night: Tunisia coast guard

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size