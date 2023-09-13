Theme
A general view of the Libyan city of Derna is seen on September 12, 2023. (AP)
IOM Libya says at least 30,000 individuals displaced in Derna by storm Daniel

Reuters
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on Wednesday in a tweet that at least 30,000 individuals were displaced in Derna, the town most affected by storm Daniel.

IOM added that 6,085 were known to have been displaced in other storm-hit areas including Benghazi, with the number of deaths still unverified.

“IOM & partners are immediately prepositioning NFIs, medicines, search and rescue equipment and personnel to the affected areas,” it added.

