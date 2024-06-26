Gunmen attack Tunisian military patrol near Libya border; soldier killed

1 min read

A Tunisian soldier was shot dead on Wednesday in an attack on an army patrol in a desert area bordering Libya, the country’s defense ministry said.

“At dawn, a military patrol operating in Remada, which was carrying out its normal duties in the border buffer zone, was targeted by sudden fire from an unknown source,” the ministry said in a statement.

Remada is in the far south of the country.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack “resulted in the death of a soldier from the military patrol,” it added.

The ministry said it hadn’t identified the shooter, but an investigation has been opened.

Smugglers have been active in the area while the presence of extremist groups is growing.

In 2013, Tunisia established a buffer zone along the border which civilians are not permitted to enter.

Tunisian military forces often carry out operations in mountainous and desert areas along the borders with Libya and Algeria.

Read more:

Tunisia shuts Ras Jdir border crossing with Libya amid clashes on Libyan side



Tunisia, Libya announce deal on migrants stranded on border