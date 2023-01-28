Saudi Arabia condemns burning of Quran in Denmark’s Copenhagen

Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the burning of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in Denmark on Friday.



“[Such acts] provoke millions of Muslim across the world,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of such “flagrant acts” that have recently happened in a number of European cities “under the pretext of freedom of speech,” noting that there has been “no clear reactions” to put an end to such practices.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It also called on European countries where such “extremist violations” have happened to confront these acts that contribute to intensifying “hate and conflict.”

Rasmus Paludan, an anti-Islam activist on Friday burned two copies of the Quran in a solitary protest in Denmark’s capital of Copenhagen.

He burned one in front of a mosque and another in front of the Turkish embassy, and vowed to do so every Friday until Sweden is admitted into NATO.

Paludan, a far-right activist who holds both Danish and Swedish citizenship, also staged a Quran-burning protest in Sweden on January 21.

On Friday, protests were held in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce Paludan’s protest in Sweden on January 21 and a similar incident in the Netherlands last week.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries condemn tearing of Quran in Netherlands

Protests held across several Middle Eastern countries against Quran burning

Egypt’s al-Azhar calls for boycotts over Quran burning in Sweden