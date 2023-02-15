Saudi Arabia’s GEA to host Middle East first’s entertainment forum

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is set to host the Middle East’s first International Entertainment Forum from March 5-8, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

In partnership with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the forum will feature panel sessions that will bring together international experts in the entertainment industry, as well as introduce guests to the Kingdom’s largest entertainment cities, facilities, and projects.

Several panel sessions have also been organized to highlight the Kingdom’s major projects that are currently under development.

An exhibition will also be organized on the sidelines of the forum for local and global companies specialized in show business, according to SPA.

The exhibition will provide participating international investors opportunities to network and exchange expertise, SPA reported.

The forum, where IAAPA will be participating for the first time in the Middle East since its establishment in 2018, also aims to explore the latest innovations in the entertainment industry and improve some of Saudi Arabia’s current initiatives in the field.

A specialized vocational development program, presented by IAAPA’s Institute for Attractions Managers, will also be held during the forum.

The forum is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan – put forth by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 – to transform the Kingdom and diversify its economy. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has hosted hundreds of entertainment events, including the Middle East’s biggest music festival, a music conference, and several other sporting events.

Saudi Arabia is also set to host the FIFA Club World Cup in December this year.

