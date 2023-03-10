Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia makes Umrah permits available via Nusuk app

Applying for a permit to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan is now available via Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk app, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said earlier this week.



The ministry called on Muslim worshipers who wish to perform the Umrah to only perform the lesser pilgrimage during Ramadan once to allow more people to perform it.



Nusuk, previously called Eatmarna, is the Kingdom’s official platform to plan both Hajj and Umrah and organize the whole trip from submitting an application for an eVisa to booking accommodation and flights.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ramadan is expected to fall on March 22 or 23 until April 21. However, dates may vary based on the sighting of the new crescent moon that indicates the month of Shawwal’s arrival, or after the 30th day of Ramadan.



The start of Ramadan changes every year based on the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months totaling either 354 or 355 days. This causes the fasting month to move up to 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.



An economic reform plan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman aims to increase Umrah and Hajj capacity to 30 million pilgrims annually and to generate $13.32 billion (50 billion riyals) in revenue by 2030.



In the latest raft of visa reforms, Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that residents in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now attain a Saudi tourist visa regardless of their profession.



This decision also makes these visitors eligible to apply to perform Umrah since the Kingdom announced last year that all people visiting the country can perform Umrah regardless of their visa type.



Read more:

Ramadan: Five ways to feel energized throughout the holy month