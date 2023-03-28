Saudi Crown Prince discusses Iran rapprochement, strategic relations with China’s Xi
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Chinese initiative “to support efforts to develop the good neighborly relations” between Saudi Arabia and Iran during a phone call with China’s President Xi Jinping, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed on restoring diplomatic ties through a Chinese mediation after the two nations severed ties in 2016.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The decision to restore ties between both countries was announced after a round of talks between March 6 through March 10 in Beijing.
On Monday, SPA announced that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will meet during Ramadan.
During the phone call with Xi, the Crown Prince underscored “the importance of the strategic relations between the Kingdom and China.”
For his part, Xi, praised the Kingdom’s role in strengthening China’s relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and nations in the Middle East.
“During the phone call, the [various] aspects of the partnership between the Kingdom and China and the mutual cooperation efforts to strengthen collaboration between both countries in the different fields were discussed,” SPA added in its report.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to re-establish diplomatic relations: Statement
Saudi FM agrees with Iranian counterpart to hold a bilateral meeting ‘soon’
Saudi investments in Iran possible if there’s a ‘goodwill’: Saudi finance minister
-
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador attends Nowruz celebration at Iran embassy in TajikistanSaudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tajikistan has attended a celebration at Iran’s embassy in the Tajik capital to mark Nowruz – the Persian New Year – just ... Middle East
-
Saudi official: China has leverage on Iran to enforce compliance with agreementChina has leverage on Iran and Tehran will find it difficult to explain if it does not honor the agreement signed with Saudi Arabia in Beijing, a ... Saudi Arabia
-
UN Yemen envoy says momentum to end conflict renewed by Saudi-Iranian dealThe United Nations Yemen mediator urged the warring parties on Wednesday to “seize the opportunity” to take decisive steps toward peace and said ... Gulf