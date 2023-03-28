Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh on December 8, 2022. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh on December 8, 2022. (SPA)

Saudi Crown Prince discusses Iran rapprochement, strategic relations with China’s Xi

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Chinese initiative “to support efforts to develop the good neighborly relations” between Saudi Arabia and Iran during a phone call with China’s President Xi Jinping, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed on restoring diplomatic ties through a Chinese mediation after the two nations severed ties in 2016.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision to restore ties between both countries was announced after a round of talks between March 6 through March 10 in Beijing.

On Monday, SPA announced that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will meet during Ramadan.

During the phone call with Xi, the Crown Prince underscored “the importance of the strategic relations between the Kingdom and China.”

For his part, Xi, praised the Kingdom’s role in strengthening China’s relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and nations in the Middle East.

“During the phone call, the [various] aspects of the partnership between the Kingdom and China and the mutual cooperation efforts to strengthen collaboration between both countries in the different fields were discussed,” SPA added in its report.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to re-establish diplomatic relations: Statement

Saudi FM agrees with Iranian counterpart to hold a bilateral meeting ‘soon’

Saudi investments in Iran possible if there’s a ‘goodwill’: Saudi finance minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size