Saudi Arabia, Syria prepare to start resuming consular services and flights

Saudi Arabia and Syria’s foreign ministers welcomed the beginning of procedures to resume consular services and flights between the two countries, the Saudi foreign ministry reported on Wednesday citing a joint statement.

The foreign ministers also discussed the necessary steps to achieve comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis, it added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Egypt’s Sisi meets UAE leader amid economic woes

Yemen prisoner exchange postponed to Friday: Official

US says its forces captured ISIS operative in raid in Syria