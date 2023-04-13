Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Walid Elkhereiji greets Syrian FM Faisal Mekdad in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia, Syria prepare to start resuming consular services and flights

Reuters
Saudi Arabia and Syria’s foreign ministers welcomed the beginning of procedures to resume consular services and flights between the two countries, the Saudi foreign ministry reported on Wednesday citing a joint statement.

The foreign ministers also discussed the necessary steps to achieve comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis, it added.

