Ahmed al-Sahhaf, MMS CEO and Raad al-Khanbashi, VP of Marketing and Communications, MEA Markets, STA sign an MoU at the ATM in Dubai. (Supplied)
MMS signs MoU with Saudi Tourism Authority to promote tourism in Kingdom

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the commercial arm of MBC Group, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai.

The agreement aims to develop and produce high quality Saudi tourism content and promote it in the Gulf and the Arab world by broadcasting it across MBC Group’s ecosystem & beyond, including TV, radio, digital, social media, Shahid VoD platform, Al Arabiya News Network and the Saudi Sports Company’s digital & linear channels.

Through this partnership, STA seeks to promote tourism destinations in the Kingdom and attract visitors and tourists regionally and globally by producing innovative, high-quality content to connect with MBC audiences with the help of MMS’s expertise in content creation and advertising.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed al-Sahhaf, CEO of MMS, and Raad al-Khanbashi, VP of Marketing and Communications, MEA Markets, STA.

“We are proud to be partnering with STA to promote tourism in the Kingdom. With this collaboration, we renew our commitment to employing our industry expertise and innovative solutions to showcase Saudi Arabia’s diverse tourist destinations,” al-Sahhaf said in a press release.

Meanwhile, al-Khanbashi said, “This agreement confirms our belief in the role of high-quality content in introducing and promoting tourism in the Kingdom and reflects our keenness in STA to partner with leading media organizations such as MBC Group & MMS to produce high-quality promotional and informational content and enhance its reach to the Arab audience.”

The signing ceremony took place at the Saudi Pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market.

