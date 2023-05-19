Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting which discussed bilateral ties, the Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support to all international efforts that aim to politically resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

He also said that Saudi Arabia “continues to exert efforts to mitigate the humanitarian consequences” resulting from the conflict.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy praised the Kingdom’s “pivotal role” in the Middle East and the world.

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy addressed the Arab League summit that convened in Jeddah.



During his speech, he urged support for his peace initiative to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, who is making his first trip to Saudi Arabia, also thanked Riyadh for its role in mediating a prisoner release last year.



