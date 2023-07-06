Paris Fashion Week welcomes first Saudi designer, Mohammed Ashi

Paris Fashion Week welcomed its first Saudi designer into the fold on Thursday, with a haute couture show full of daring looks.

Ashi Studio has been a big name in fashion for years, dressing celebrities including Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But Thursday was the first time its founder Mohammed Ashi was included in the official Paris Fashion Week line-up, marking “the peak of his career,” he told AFP.

Modest and unassuming, he seldom puts his Saudi nationality up front.

“I am a global citizen but I have also always been proud to be Saudi,” Ashi said backstage.

The show was inspired by perfumes and used organic fabrics that are used to extract the essence from flowers, along with plenty of velvet.

“It’s a dark romance story -- it’s about extracting beauty from deep within and putting it on the outside,” Ashi said.

It incorporated some of the feathered looks and long silk trains for which he is known.

“The first look was a simplified version of what I usually do and often the most simple thing is the most difficult,” he said.

“There was a lot of pressure but once that was done, the collection clicked and I could move forward.”

Ashi has forged his own path, having left Saudi Arabia decades ago to work with international labels before setting up his own in 2007.

But since the social changes in the Kingdom under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Paris-based Ashi has been welcomed back to mentor young designers as part of plans to develop its own fashion industry.

His promotion to fashion’s top league is neatly timed as Riyadh announces its own fashion week in October and says new freedoms will boost retail sales to $32 billion a year.

Fashion is part of a larger strategy that will diversify the Kingdom’s oil wealth into movies, sports, video games and tourism.

With AFP

Read more:

Saudi designer Ashi first from Gulf in French couture federation

Opening date announced for luxury shopping and entertainment district Via Riyadh

India’s fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai’s Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance