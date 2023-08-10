Saudi Ambassador, UN Envoy discuss collaborative efforts to alleviate Yemeni crisis

The Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed al-Jaber, met with the United Nations envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to discuss the ongoing Yemeni crisis and explore avenues of cooperation to alleviate the hardships faced by the Yemeni people, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced.

During the meeting, al-Jaber and Grundberg delved into a comprehensive array of subjects, including political, economic, developmental, and humanitarian spheres.

Al-Jaber emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address the multifaceted challenges Yemen is grappling with, according to SPA. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s dedication to offering substantial aid that would help the Yemeni government, usher in stability, and promote development across the nation.

The discussions also centered around the dire need for humanitarian relief efforts. The Yemeni population has been confronted with grave challenges, including food scarcity, healthcare deficits, and displaced communities. SPA explained that the Saudi government’s contributions on this front have been pivotal in extending essential aid to those affected by the crisis.

According to SPA, both al-Jaber and Grundberg also acknowledged the role of the United Nations in the pursuit of a sustainable solution to the Yemeni crisis. They deliberated on ways to resolve the immediate security concerns and chart a plan of action for Yemen’s long-term stability and development.

