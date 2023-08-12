Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief delivers 50 tons of food baskets in war-torn Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 49 tons and 840 kilograms of food baskets in war-torn Sudan as the fighting nears its fourth month.

The aid was distributed in the Atbara district in River Nile State, Sudan, on Thursday, benefiting 9,410 people, state news agency SPA reported.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The distribution is part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance provided by Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in Sudan, to alleviate the suffering of the needy in the region.

The war in Sudan, pitting the nation’s army under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FSR) of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagl, began on April 15 and has claimed around 4,000 lives according to the NGO Acled, and has left nearly four million internally displaced persons and refugees.

Read more:

US accuses Sudan of threatening UN mission over conflict atrocities briefing

Bodies pile up without burials in war-torn Sudan

Heavy clashes grip Sudan capital as war continues