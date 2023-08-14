PSG agrees to transfer football icon Neymar to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal

Football club Paris St Germain (PSG) have agreed to a deal to transfer football legend Neymar to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, the BBC confirmed on Monday after numerous reports speculated a deal would be announced in the coming days.

Sources told Al Arabiya that Al Hilal reached an agreement with the club to buy the remainder of the famous player’s contract for $98.5 million, while Neymar is expected to receive $109.49 million annually – making him the second highest paid player in the Saudi Pro League after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The sources also added that Al Hilal and Neymar reached a complete agreement regarding the commercial and promotional rights of the Brazilian player.

The transfer is subject to the Brazil forward completing a medical examination and all necessary paperwork, the report said.

Neymar’s current contract with PSG runs until 2025, but earlier reports had alleged that the footballer would be leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record fee of $244 million six years ago, along with Kylian Mbappe.

Al Hilal had already made a record $332 million bid for iconic French striker Kylian Mbappe, before adding Neymar to their list of players.

Saudi Arabia has made numerous large bids for international players as part of efforts to attract foreign talent and transform its league into one of the world’s top 10.

