Saudi Arabia’s defense minister discusses Yemeni peace with Sanaa Delegation

Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman confirmed to a delegation from Sanaa the Kingdom's commitment to reaching a political solution in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia had invited the delegation to visit Riyadh to discuss the Yemeni peace plan.

“I confirmed during my meeting with the Sanaa delegation Saudi Arabia’s support for Yemen and its people,” Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman said on Wednesday.

“Saudi Arabia is keen to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution in Yemen,” he added in a post on X.

The Houthi delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia last week. It was the first official visit to the Kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted the government there.

The talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen. An agreement would allow the United Nations to restart a broader political peace process.

The Houthis have been at war against an Arab-led military alliance since 2015.



The first official round of the Oman-mediated consultations between Riyadh and Sanaa, which are running in parallel to UN peace efforts, was held in April when Saudi envoys visited Sanaa.

